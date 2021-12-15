Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas’ reaction to The Matrix Resurrections, her performance: ‘He’s my husband so…’

Actor Priyanka Chopra revealed in an interview ahead of the release of The Matrix Resurrections that her husband, Nick Jonas, has seen the new film and thought that it was ‘special’. Priyanka plays the adult Sati in the fourth Matrix movie, released 18 years after the last one, The Matrix Revolutions.

In an interview with Extra, Priyanka said that Nick was ‘very excited’ about her being inducted into the iconic science-fiction franchise, as he was a ‘big fan’. She also revealed that he’d seen the film, which is due out in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22. Prodded about his reaction, Priyanka said with a laugh, “He’s my husband, he’ll have to say that I’m great!” She added on a serious note, “He thought it was special.”

In another interview that was conducted in the first round of press interactions ahead of the movie’s release, Priyanka spoke about celebrating her third anniversary with Nick recently. She said that she was ‘at work almost all day’, but that Nick came around and ‘hung out’ on set. They had a ‘quiet night’ to themselves later.

She told Access that Nick is ‘the most encouraging man’ she has met after her father, the late Ashok Chopra. “What makes my husband most special to me is how much of a champion of mine he is,” she added.

Priyanka is joined in the new Matrix film by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick and others. The Matrix Resurrections is the first film in the franchise to be solely directed by Lana Wachowski; she co-directed the previous three movies with her sister, Lilly.