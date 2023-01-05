scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Priyanka Chopra shares a sweet moment with Sam Heughan in new still from the film Love Again. See here

A new still from the film Love Again, starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan, has been shared online.

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan-starrer Love Again will is scheduled to release on May 12, 2023.
Priyanka Chopra shares a sweet moment with Sam Heughan in new still from the film Love Again. See here
A new still from Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan-starrer Love Again has been unveiled ahead of the romantic drama’s release this year. USA Today listed the must-watch movies of 2023, which included Love Again. The still showed Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan smiling as they share a cozy moment in the kitchen.

Priyanka is wearing a green dress while Sam sports a T-shirt and a maroon jacket. They appear to be cooking something together.

 

The film was earlier titled Text for You and then It’s All Coming Back To Me. It was originally scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023. The movie has thus seem many changes in the past. The release date for the film, written and directed by Jim Strouse, has since been changed to May 12, 2023.

Sony Pictures India shared the new release date of the movie on its official Twitter handle with a still. The tweeted, “It’s a date. @PriyankaChopra, @SamHeughan and @CelineDion star in the romantic comedy #LoveAgainMovie, coming exclusively to movie theaters May 12 and featuring new music from Celine Dion.”

 

The film is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurt.

In the film, Priyanka plays a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man (played by Sam). The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak. Celine Dion will star as herself in the movie, and play a pivotal part in inspiring the two main characters to fall in love.

Love Again is produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures. It also stars Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie.

