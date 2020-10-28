Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion to star in Text For You

Priyanka Chopra will soon share screen space with music legend Celine Dion and Outlander star Sam Heughan. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra, celinedion, samheughan)

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Outlander star Sam Heughan and celebrated singer Celine Dion are teaming up for a romantic drama, to be bankrolled by Screen Gems.

Priyanka Chopra shared the news on social media. She tweeted, “So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo!”

Tentatively called Text For You, the movie will be directed by Jim Strouse. Inspired by the 2016 German hit SMS Fur Dich, the narrative revolves around a woman who, after the death of her fiancé, starts sending texts to his old cell. However, as fate would have it, the number had been reassigned to another gentleman experiencing the same kind of heartbreak. They end up meeting but cannot seem to stop thinking about the past. In the English adaptation, the music of Celine Dion helps them forge a deeper bond.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the 2019 movie The Sky is Pink. The actor has We Can Be Heroes, The Matrix 4 and The White Tiger in her kitty.

