Priyanka Chopra joins forces with Russell Crowe for sci-fi thriller Bluefly

Amid the mounting buzz over her role in director SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated Varanasi, Priyanka Chopra is all set to soar further in Hollywood as well, sharing the screen with one of the biggest icons of his generation.

The latest development was confirmed by Priyanka herself, who took to social media to share a Deadline report announcing that the Bollywood star is joining forces with Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe in the sci-fi action thriller Bluefly. “Onto the next,” she wrote while sharing the post on Instagram.

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Bluefly synopsis, cast, and crew details

Helmed by Nimród Antal, known for his work in Vacancy (2007), Predators (2010), and Retribution (2023), Bluefly’s pre-sales are set to go live at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) market, scheduled for the second week of September. The sci-fi action thriller is penned jointly by David Frigerio (Beast, 2026), William Eubank (Underwater, 2020) and Carlyle Eubank (Muzzle, 2023).

The synopsis for the movie reads, “Deep in the Congo, a grieving UN translator is pulled onto a black-ops mission to recover a downed aircraft that isn’t supposed to exist. As a Special Operations team pushes upriver through militia-held territory, the recovery becomes a descent — and the closer they get to the craft, the clearer it becomes that they were never meant to bring it home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Opening up about the project, director Nimród Antal said, “Bluefly is an intense, character-driven thriller wrapped inside a bold science-fiction premise. It’s the kind of film I live to make — grounded, propulsive, and full of dread — and I couldn’t ask for a better cast or team to bring it to the screen.”

Why Bluefly is significant for Priyanka Chopra Jonas

For Priyanka Chopra, Bluefly marks a notable shift in tone as her recent Hollywood outings have predominantly been action comedies, out-and-out action thrillers, or light-hearted films. Although she appeared in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections (2021), her role wasn’t central to the film. Hence, Bluefly could be the push she needs to catapult her Hollywood career further.

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She was most recently seen in Frank E Flowers’ The Bluff (2026), where she shared the screen with Karl Urban. Besides Varanasi, Priyanka also has Mira Nair’s Amri and Nicholas Stoller’s Judgment Day in the pipeline.

About Russell Crowe

A recipient of an Academy Award and two Golden Globes, Russell Crowe is one of the most renowned star-actors of his generation. He is best known for his work in movies such as Romper Stomper (1992), LA Confidential (1997), Gladiator (2000), The Insider (1999), A Beautiful Mind (2001), 3:10 to Yuma (2007), American Gangster (2007), Les Misérables (2012), Man of Steel (2013), Noah (2014), The Loudest Voice (2019), and Nuremberg (2025).