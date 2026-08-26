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Priyanka Chopra looks for a new co-star as Orlando Bloom exits Reset days before filming
Priyanka Chopra's survival thriller Reset was all set to go on floors soon, before her co-star and fellow executive producer Orlando Bloom backed out.
Priyanka Chopra was all set to kick off her new Hollywood survival thriller Reset, before the title turned out to be the fate of the film. Her co-star and fellow executive producer Orlando Bloom has reportedly exited the film just days before it was scheduled to go on floors. The exact reason behind his departure is not known.
Orlando Bloom exits Reset
Written by Jordan Rawlins, Reset revolves around Priyanka’s character, who wakes up in the middle of the wilderness with no memory of how she got there. Her only chance at survival is trusting a charming stranger, but he may not turn out to be who he claims he is. Bloom was signed to play this role, but has now backed out of the film.
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TMZ reports that the makers are now looking for Bloom’s replacement, with three actors being eyed as the potential pick. Priyanka would also have a say in the same, but the fate of the film is uncertain now, given Bloom’s international star presence, aided by Priyanka’s, was being leveraged to secure the worldwide distribution rights of the indie project.
Even director Matt Smukler relied on what Priyanka and Orlando brought to the table together. “I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable,” the filmmaker told Deadline earlier this year.
When Priyanka exited a film at the last minute
Bloom’s sudden, eleventh-hour exit from Reset may remind fans of the ongoing controversy in India over Ranveer Singh’s allegedly unceremonious departure from Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated crime drama Don 3 this past December. But even Priyanka is guilty of abandoning a Hindi film at the last moment, back in 2018.
Priyanka was attached to play the leading lady opposite Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s 2019 hit Bharat. However, days before the film was scheduled to go on floors, Zafar took to his X handle to cheekily announce that Priyanka has informed him in the “Nick” of time that she wants to back out of the project. She was eventually replaced by Katrina Kaif.
Priyanka went on to tie the knot with American singer-actor Nick Jonas later that year. She also wrapped up the final season of her thriller show Quantico simultaneously. Since then, Priyanka has established herself as a tour-de-force in Hollywood, having headlined romantic comedies like James C Strouse’s Love Again (2023), and many action thrillers like Russo Brothers’ spy show Citadel, Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State (2025), and Frank E Flowers’ The Bluff on Prime Video earlier this year, which she also co-produced under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures.
Along with Reset, Priyanka will be next seen in Nicholas Stoller’s comedy Judgment Day, alongside Will Ferrell, Baywatch co-star Zac Efron, and Regina Hall among others. On the Indian front, she’ll play a key role in Mira Nair’s period drama Amri, the biopic of legendary painter Amrita Sher-Gil. Priyanka will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
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