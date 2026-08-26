Priyanka Chopra looks for a new co-star as Orlando Bloom exits Reset days before filming

Priyanka Chopra was all set to kick off her new Hollywood survival thriller Reset, before the title turned out to be the fate of the film. Her co-star and fellow executive producer Orlando Bloom has reportedly exited the film just days before it was scheduled to go on floors. The exact reason behind his departure is not known.

Orlando Bloom exits Reset

Written by Jordan Rawlins, Reset revolves around Priyanka’s character, who wakes up in the middle of the wilderness with no memory of how she got there. Her only chance at survival is trusting a charming stranger, but he may not turn out to be who he claims he is. Bloom was signed to play this role, but has now backed out of the film.