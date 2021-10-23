Priyanka Chopra reacts to Alec Baldwin accidentally shooting film crew: ‘No one should die on a film set’

After Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on film set of Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, Priyanka Chopra has expressed shock, saying that the incident shook her up. The actor took to Twitter and expressed her grief, as well as sending condolences to Haylna’s family.

Priyanka wrote, “I’m so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period. My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her.”

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officials said Halyna, cinematographer on the movie Rust, and director Joel Souza were shot Thursday on the rustic film set in the desert on the southern outskirts of Santa Fe. Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel, the sheriff’s department said.

Alec Baldwin expressed his grief in his tweets, saying, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”