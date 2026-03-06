Priyanka Chopra to present award at Oscars 2026 alongside Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow

Oscars 2026: With the highly anticipated 98th Academy Awards ceremony right around the corner, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), which organises the event, has hit top gear with its preparations. The Academy is leaving no stone unturned to ensure this year’s event surpasses previous editions in terms of quality and glam, thus becoming “Hollywood’s biggest night” as it’s often referred to. In the run-up to the Oscars 2026, the organisers have also announced the names of presenters, and among them is Bollywood’s beloved actor-producer Priyanka Chopra.

The Academy made the announcement on Thursday, March 5, and her name appeared on the third slate of presenters for the 98th Oscars, alongside Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow and Paul Mescal. Priyanka also shared the news on Instagram, captioning it, “The 2026 Academy Awards.”