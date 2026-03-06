Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Priyanka Chopra to present award at Oscars 2026 alongside Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow
Oscars 2026, 98th Academy Awards: Priyanka Chopra's name was announced as a presenter alongside Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Paul Mescal.
Oscars 2026: With the highly anticipated 98th Academy Awards ceremony right around the corner, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), which organises the event, has hit top gear with its preparations. The Academy is leaving no stone unturned to ensure this year’s event surpasses previous editions in terms of quality and glam, thus becoming “Hollywood’s biggest night” as it’s often referred to. In the run-up to the Oscars 2026, the organisers have also announced the names of presenters, and among them is Bollywood’s beloved actor-producer Priyanka Chopra.
The Academy made the announcement on Thursday, March 5, and her name appeared on the third slate of presenters for the 98th Oscars, alongside Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow and Paul Mescal. Priyanka also shared the news on Instagram, captioning it, “The 2026 Academy Awards.”
She previously attended the Academy Awards ceremony in 2016 and 2017. Her impending Oscars appearance comes just two months after she participated in the Golden Globes 2026, where she presented the award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama alongside K-pop sensation Lisa. While Lisa appeared ethereal in a shimmery dress, Priyanka opted for a sleek midnight blue ensemble, completed by a diamond necklace.
Priyanka Chopra is currently basking in the success of her latest action-adventure film, The Bluff, which is dominating global streaming charts and trending at number 1 on Amazon Prime Video.
The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, and the event will begin at 4:30 am IST on March 16 (7 pm ET on March 15). Other presenters include Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldana, Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Demi Moore, and Maya Rudolph. Sinners leads the Oscars 2026 with a total of 16 nominations.
