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Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Orlando Bloom in survival thriller Reset, Nick Jonas celebrates
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Orlando Bloom are set to headline the upcoming survival thriller Reset, directed by Matt Smukler.
Priyanka is all set to star with actor Orlando Bloom in the film Reset, a survival thriller directed by Matt Smukler. The film is expected to head into production in August.
As shared in a report by Deadline, the film Reset is written by Jordan Rawlins. The storyline reads as, “It follows a woman (Priyanka) who wakes up in the middle of the wilderness days from civilisation with no memory of how she got there, finding that her only chance at survival is to trust a charming stranger (Orlando), who, however, may not be who he says he is.”
In the interview, director Matt Smukler shed light on the casting process and said, “I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable.”
The upcoming thriller Reset will be backed by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber under their Fratricidal Films banner, alongside Michael Lazarovitch for Chemically Altered and Matthew Rhodes of Rhodes Entertainment. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures and Orlando Bloom’s Amazing Owl have also joined the production team, while Nadine de Barros will serve as executive producer.
The announcement arrives at a packed time in Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ career, with PeeCee is currently gearing up for projects like The Bluff and the next season of Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra’s constant cheerleader and her singer husband Nick Jonas took to his Instagram stories to share the news about the next season of Citadel and this new project with Orlando Bloom.
“What a badass,” and “Another one,” Nick posted with a fire emoji.
While Priyanka Chopra Jonas is continuing her successful run in Hollywood, she is also set to make her much-awaited comeback to Indian cinema with Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film marks Priyanka’s return to Indian films after several years and her first major Indian project since The Sky Is Pink. Starring alongside Mahesh Babu, Priyanka has described the film as a ‘homecoming’ and revealed that she was excited to reconnect with the song-and-dance culture of Indian cinema again.
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