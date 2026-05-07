Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Orlando Bloom in survival thriller Reset, Nick Jonas celebrates

Priyanka is all set to star with actor Orlando Bloom in the film Reset, a survival thriller directed by Matt Smukler. The film is expected to head into production in August.

As shared in a report by Deadline, the film Reset is written by Jordan Rawlins. The storyline reads as, “It follows a woman (Priyanka) who wakes up in the middle of the wilderness days from civilisation with no memory of how she got there, finding that her only chance at survival is to trust a charming stranger (Orlando), who, however, may not be who he says he is.”

In the interview, director Matt Smukler shed light on the casting process and said, “I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable.”