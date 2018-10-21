Priyanka Chopra ‘really excited’ about Meghan Markle’s pregnancy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as confirmed by the official Twitter handle of Kensington Palace, are expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is excited about her friend Meghan Markle‘s pregnancy, and hopes the Duchess of Sussex’s new phase is “amazing”. “I would, as a friend, just say that I’m really excited for her,” Chopra told People magazine on Friday at the JBL Fest here.

“I think this is a new phase in every woman’s life, and I hope hers is as amazing as she wants it to be,” added the Quantico actor who had also attended Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in May.

She and Markle have been close for several years.

Earlier this week, Priyanka tiptoed around the topic of Markle’s pregnancy, telling E! New”: “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now. So I’m like, ‘God, I need to catch up!'”

At the JBL festival, Priyanka met the Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The actor shared a selfie with the ace music composer and captioned the image as, “In the presence of genius.”

Priyanka Chopra with AR Rahman. (Photo credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

On the work front, Priyanka has just wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky is Pink, starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The Shonali Bose directorial revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

Zaira Wasim will be essaying the role of Aisha, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will play her parents in the movie. Priyanka and Farhan have earlier shared screen space in Dil Dhadakne Do.

