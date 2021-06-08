scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Most read

Priyanka Chopra, Olivia Colman, Gemma Chan ask G7 countries to donate 20 per cent of their vaccines

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been actively working to raise funds to help India fight the deadly pandemic. A few weeks ago, the actor had shared that through her campaign, she had managed to raise Rs 22 crore for the noble cause.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 8, 2021 12:59:05 pm
priyanka chopra jonasApart from Priyanka Chopra, MCU star Gemma Chan, sports star David Beckham have also signed the letter to the G7 nations. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra, Billie Eilish and David Beckham among others have signed a letter asking the G7 countries to donate at least 20 per cent of their vaccines to poorer countries. Meanwhile, the UNICEF says that while this would be a good move, it would not be sensible for the UK and other countries to send all their leftover vaccines in one go.

Doing this would result in a lot of vaccine wastage, said the organisation. Instead, the UNICEF wants G7 countries to send a steady supply of vaccines throughout the year.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“The virus is still spreading in many countries and producing new variants with the potential to put us all back where we started,” read a section of the letter to the G7 group. Artistes such as Olivia Colman, Ewan McGregor, Liam Payne, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Gemma Chan, Whoopi Goldberg have also signed the aforementioned letter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been actively working to raise funds to help India fight the deadly pandemic. A few weeks ago, the actor had shared that through her campaign, she had managed to raise Rs 22 crore for the noble cause.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has The Matrix 4, the romantic drama Text For You and the Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel in her kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Dimple Kapadia birthday
Dimple Kapadia turns 64: The queen of comebacks

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 08: Latest News

Advertisement