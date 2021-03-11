Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations, actor makes a gaffe while making the big reveal. Watch

Updated: March 11, 2021 9:15:11 am
Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband, singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas, will announce the Oscar nominations in all 23 categories on Monday, March 15, the Academy has announced. The nominations will be announced in two parts via global live streaming.
Who’s excited for #OscarNoms? Join @priyankachopra and @nickjonas here on Monday at 5:19am PDT. https://t.co/axeDbjyuI8 pic.twitter.com/hZh1KZx3Oy
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2021
Priyanka and Nick announced the news on social media as well in a video where The White Tiger actor ended up making a little gaffe. Sharing the video, Priyanka leveraged the latest TikTok trend and asked her fans to ‘tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations’. It was left to Nick to point out to everyone that Priyanka has already told everyone that they are announcing the Oscar noms.
Priyanka wrote, “Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy’s Twitter!”
Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? 😂 Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy‘s Twitter! pic.twitter.com/fB5yyEtWK6
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 11, 2021
The duo will announce the Academy Award nominations in all 23 categories in a two-part live presentation on March 15, which is a Monday. The nominations will be announced through a live global stream on the Academy’s official website – Oscars.com and Oscars.org and also on the Academy’s digital platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Films such as Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland and Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman are amongst the movies with are expected to win big and will have multiple nominations. Priyanka, who was one of the executive producers of The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani, is also seen as a strong contender to be nominated as it recently entered the race at BAFTA. On Tuesday, the film that is streaming on Netflix was nominated at BAFTA for Best adapted Screenplay and Best Actor (Male) for Adarsh Gourav.
The Oscar Awards are usually happen in early April, but this year, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony is delayed and will now happen on April 26. This year, The actual ceremony was also expected be a virtual affair, with nominees joining in from their homes through video feeds, much like what was seen during the Emmy Awards last year and the Golden Globe Awards more recently.
Here are the categories in which Oscar nominations will be announced.
Actor in a Supporting Role
Actress in a Supporting Role
Costume Design
Music (Original Score)
Animated Short Film
Live Action Short Film
Sound
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The second part of nomination announcement will include…
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Animated Feature Film
Cinematography
Directing
Documentary Feature
Documentary Short Subject
Film Editing
International Feature Film
Makeup and Hairstyling
Music (Original Song)
Best Picture
Production Design
Visual Effects
The Oscars are scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 25.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.