Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations, actor makes a gaffe while making the big reveal. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and NIck Jonas will announce the nominations for 93rd Academy Awards on Monday. (Photo: The Academy/Twitter)

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband, singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas, will announce the Oscar nominations in all 23 categories on Monday, March 15, the Academy has announced. The nominations will be announced in two parts via global live streaming.

Priyanka and Nick announced the news on social media as well in a video where The White Tiger actor ended up making a little gaffe. Sharing the video, Priyanka leveraged the latest TikTok trend and asked her fans to ‘tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations’. It was left to Nick to point out to everyone that Priyanka has already told everyone that they are announcing the Oscar noms.

Priyanka wrote, “Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy’s Twitter!”

Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? 😂 Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy‘s Twitter! pic.twitter.com/fB5yyEtWK6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 11, 2021

The duo will announce the Academy Award nominations in all 23 categories in a two-part live presentation on March 15, which is a Monday. The nominations will be announced through a live global stream on the Academy’s official website – Oscars.com and Oscars.org and also on the Academy’s digital platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Films such as Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland and Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman are amongst the movies with are expected to win big and will have multiple nominations. Priyanka, who was one of the executive producers of The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani, is also seen as a strong contender to be nominated as it recently entered the race at BAFTA. On Tuesday, the film that is streaming on Netflix was nominated at BAFTA for Best adapted Screenplay and Best Actor (Male) for Adarsh Gourav.

The Oscar Awards are usually happen in early April, but this year, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony is delayed and will now happen on April 26. This year, The actual ceremony was also expected be a virtual affair, with nominees joining in from their homes through video feeds, much like what was seen during the Emmy Awards last year and the Golden Globe Awards more recently.

Here are the categories in which Oscar nominations will be announced.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The second part of nomination announcement will include…

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Visual Effects

The Oscars are scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 25.