Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas enjoy their time in Paris

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is having a great time in Paris. The actor, along with husband Nick Jonas, is all set to attend the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Though the date of the grand wedding is yet to be announced, it seems the pre-wedding celebrations have begun.

A few photos of Priyanka along with the American singer Nick, Joe and Game Of Thrones actor Sophie are doing the rounds on several fan pages on social media. The pictures have the Jonas Brothers having a gala time on a yacht with their respective better halves. While PeeCee and Nick were busy dancing together, Sophie and Joe were seen shaking a leg with the other guests who have probably joined them for the wedding celebration.

On Monday, Priyanka also posted a photo with Sophie. She shared a photo of a twinkling Eiffel Tower and wrote, “And it begins..” along with it.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas on May 2. The ceremony took place at Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas and an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the wedding. The hush-hush ceremony left the fans of the GOT star surprised.

In an interview with Access, Priyanka shared inside details of the wedding. “It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe, I think, had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, ‘alright, we’re going to set up this wedding now, we’re going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive’,” she said.