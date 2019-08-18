Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner celebrate Joe Jonas’ birthdayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/priyanka-chopra-nick-jonas-sophie-turner-celebrate-joe-jonas-birthday-photos-5914060/

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner celebrate Joe Jonas’ birthday

Joe Jonas turned 30 on August 15. The singer celebrated his birthday with family members; including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and wife Sophie Turner, recently, in New York.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner celebrate Joe Jonas birthday
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated Joe Jonas’ birthday ahead of Jonas Brothers’ Boston concert. (Mimi Cuttrell/Instagram, Sophie Turner/Instagram)

Joe Jonas, who turned 30 on August 15, recently celebrated his birthday with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and wife Sophie Turner. Priyanka and Nick arrived in style. PeeCee was seen dressed in a Ralph Lauren attire.

Sophie Turner shared a picture-perfect photo on her Instagram account. She captioned the image as, “Happy Batday Birthman”

According to People.com, Joe’s birthday bash was a lavish James Bond-themed party which was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Friday night. This was the family’s first get-together after Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour.

Priyanka Chopra wore Ralph Lauren for Joe Jonas birthday
Priyanka Chopra wore Ralph Lauren for Joe Jonas’ birthday party. (Photo: Mohieb Dahabieh/ Instagram)
Sophie Turner at Joe Jonas birthday bash
Sophie Turner shared photo with husband Joe Jonas from his birthday bash. (Photo: Sophie Turner/Instagram)
Nick Priyanka photos
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked stunning as they arrived for Joe Jonas’ birthday party together. (Photo: Ralph Lauren/Instagram)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Joe JOnas birthday
Nick Jonas will head to Boston for his next Happiness Begins concert. (Photo: Mimi Cuttrell/Instagram)

While Joe hosted a bash on Friday, the celebrations were kicked off long before. Sophie had surprised Joe with a birthday cake that she brought on the stage during a Jonas Brothers concert in Washington DC. The Game of Thrones actor sang “Happy Birthday” along with Joe’s brothers, bandmates and the arena filled with fans.

Advertising

Joe shared the video on his Instagram with the caption that read, “Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday. #HappinessBeginsTour.”

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka are having time of their life. While Nick is having a blast with his brothers touring for Happiness Begins concert, Priyanka is celebrating the National Award win of her production venture Paani.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android