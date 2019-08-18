Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner celebrate Joe Jonas’ birthday

Joe Jonas, who turned 30 on August 15, recently celebrated his birthday with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and wife Sophie Turner. Priyanka and Nick arrived in style. PeeCee was seen dressed in a Ralph Lauren attire.

Sophie Turner shared a picture-perfect photo on her Instagram account. She captioned the image as, “Happy Batday Birthman”

According to People.com, Joe’s birthday bash was a lavish James Bond-themed party which was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Friday night. This was the family’s first get-together after Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour.

While Joe hosted a bash on Friday, the celebrations were kicked off long before. Sophie had surprised Joe with a birthday cake that she brought on the stage during a Jonas Brothers concert in Washington DC. The Game of Thrones actor sang “Happy Birthday” along with Joe’s brothers, bandmates and the arena filled with fans.

Joe shared the video on his Instagram with the caption that read, “Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday. #HappinessBeginsTour.”

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka are having time of their life. While Nick is having a blast with his brothers touring for Happiness Begins concert, Priyanka is celebrating the National Award win of her production venture Paani.