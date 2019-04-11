Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a part of 2019 Met Gala host committee

It was exactly two years ago that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked the MET Gala red carpet together and set tongues wagging. And, in 2019, the couple will be a part of the Met Gala host committee.

Priyanka shared the news on her Instagram account. Posting a photo featuring herself, Nick Jonas, Katy Perry, Lena Waithe, Jared Leto, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, she wrote, “From walking the prestigious carpet for the first time, to meeting my husband and many friends for life… Nick and I are honored to be on the Benefit Committee for this year’s Met Gala. Looking forward to the first Monday in May”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vogue editor Anna Wintour is co-chairing MET Gala with Serena Williams, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and exhibit sponsor Gucci’s Alessandro Michele.

With 183 people from different walks of life such as showbiz, fashion, philanthropy and sport, actors comprise the largest group with 48 per cent attending the gala.

See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photos from MET Gala 2017:

Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Chadwick Boseman, and Lupita Nyong’o will also walk the red carpet.

Organised by Metropolitan Museum of Art, the gala is scheduled to be held on May 6 in New York.

(With inputs from PTI)