Priyanka Chopra attends Isn’t It Romantic premiere; Nick Jonas heaps praise on wife

Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine and Priyanka Chopra starrer Isn’t It Romantic opens in theaters on February 13. Before that, the film had a grand premiere in LA. While Hemsworth had to miss it owing to health issues, Wilson and Chopra made a starry entry at the premiere of their film. The Indian star was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas and the duo made for a power couple at the pink carpet of the event.

Priyanka was seen promoting the Todd Strauss-Schulson directorial as she asked her fans to spend the Valentine’s Day with her at the movies. In one of the videos shared on her fan page, PeeCee talks about how amazing it is to have Nick’s support and have him cheering for her. She even posted pictures and videos from the premiere on her Instagram handle. Later, Nick shared how proud he is of his ‘talented and beautiful’ wife.

Recently, the Quantico actor, in an interview with Extra, was also asked about her Valentine’s Day plans with Jonas. “We’re not supposed to be together this Valentine’s Day because I was working in LA and he in London, but things moved so I am glad we can spend that time together… The pressure does not exist – he’s thoughtful and sweet all the time,” she said.

See Priyanka Chopra’s photos from Isn’t It Romantic premiere

Clarifying his absence from the Isn’t It Romantic premiere, Hemsworth shared pictures of wife Miley Cyrus from the premiere and wrote, “Sorry I couldn’t make it to the @isntitromantic premier tonight guys. Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days. Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me! Thanks for the support babe! I hope everyone enjoys the movie! It’s a perfect Valentine’s Day flick so if ya ain’t got nothin better to do then go see it! Love to all!”

Isn’t It Romantic will release in the US and Canada on February 13 and in India, the romantic-comedy will stream on Netflix from February 28. Priyanka has been promoting the film for quite some time now. She has made an appearance on several talk shows like Ellen DeGeneres show, Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show and Good Morning America.

After Isn’t It Romantic, the actor will be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She is currently busy shooting her YouTube original If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, where she will meet inspirational people and will ask them the one thing which made them what they are today.