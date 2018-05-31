All the times Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set tongues wagging

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2017 Met Gala. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2017 Met Gala.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sparked off dating rumours when the two had made an appearance together for the first time at the Met Gala last year. And recently, when the two were spotted hanging out again, multiple reports suggesting that Bollywood’s global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently dating the American songwriter and singer Nick Jonas began doing the rounds of the internet. While the two have remained tight-lipped over the matter till now and there is no confirmation to the reports, here are all times the two set various tongues wagging.

The 35-year-old Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and the 25-year-old “Jealous” singer Nick Jonas were first spotted together on the Met Gala red carpet. In a 2017 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the late night talk show host asked Priyanka point blank about the dating rumours after they were seen arriving at the Met Gala together, to which she blushed and casually replied, “Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”

Talking about his relationship with Priyanka, Nick had also said, “We met through a mutual friend who she did Quantico with, this guy Graham and we met up like in New York the first time and the same day I think we found out that we are both going to the MET gala with Ralph Lauren. And as strange as it sounds but we couldn’t have planned it. We just had a great time. She’s a lovely person and I’m dying now to go to India,” as reported by IANS.

This time around, pictures of Priyanka and Nick chilling on a yacht are floating around on the internet. While in one of them, the duo can be seen cozily sharing a quilt on a boat along with a number of friends, the second one has been clicked while the gang was busy having lunch. A video where Nick and Priyanka are attending a Los Angeles Dodgers game together on Saturday has also surfaced online. According to a report in US Weekly, the two also sneakily went for the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl on May 25.

“They’re flirtatious and have been hanging out and text all the time,” a source even confirmed the news to US Weekly, adding that the relationship is “very casual.”

