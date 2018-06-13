Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out for a date night, see photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are simply enjoying their time together. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are simply enjoying their time together.

It was yet another date night for Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singing sensation Nick Jonas. While Priyanka was a special guest at Nick’s family wedding recently, the two were seen post an outing on Tuesday night in New York City. The rumoured couple were spotted leaving a restaurant and the photos have gone viral.

Without paying any heed to the relationship rumours, Priyanka and Nick are simply enjoying their time together. The two have been photographed together on multiple occasions in the past few days.

We saw them posting comments on each other’s Instagram handles. They were also spotted at JFK airport together, and a photo of the two on a day out with friends also surfaced on the internet.





Priyanka and Nick’s relationship rumours first started after they attended the 2017 Met Gala together.

They were also seen “cozying up” at Toca Madera restaurant in Los Angeles. “The pair were very affectionate with one another, with Priyanka running her hands through his hair as they cozied up together at their corner table in the garden patio,” the source said. The source also added, “They were cute and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company, laughing and smiling.”

