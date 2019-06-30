Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas’ wedding in Paris

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and American singer Joe Jonas exchanged wedding vows for a second time in Paris. The wedding took place on Saturday, which was attended by Sophie’s parents and the Jonas family, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas and others.

Earlier, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 1 after attending Billboards Awards ceremony.

In an interview with Access, Priyanka had earlier said of the Las Vegas wedding, “It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe, I think, had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, ‘alright, we’re going to set up this wedding now, we’re going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive’”.

The couple had earlier held a rehearsal dinner for which the newlyweds had color-coordinated in red ensembles. Guests included sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, supermodel Ashley Graham and Turner’s best friend and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who was the maid of honor, reports People.com.

On the work front, while Sophie is basking in the success of X-Men film Dark Phoenix, her husband and singer Joe Jonas will go on a 40 day-long Happiness Begins tour with brothers Nick and Kevin, which commences from August 7.