Priyanka Chopra addresses Nick Jonas dating rumours

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas’ alleged relationship has taken the internet by storm, and their recent public appearances have added fuel to the fire. During a visit to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Priyanka spoke about her relationship with Nick.

When Andy Cohen asked if Priyanka and Nick, who happened to don the same brand at the Met Gala, also got ready together, Priyanka laughed it off by saying that they got ready in the same hotel and nothing more.

Andy went on to dig out more details about Priyanka’s relationship status. He asked if there were any flirtatious vibes between the two at Met Gala. To which, Priyanka replied, “We didn’t have enough time, maybe the next time we meet.” Priyanka also said that there were other people on the table at Met Gala that kept distracting her. She, however, admitted that they had a fun time together.

Check out the video from Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where Priyanka is seen talking about Nick:

The dating rumours of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were triggered after their first appearance together at the Met Gala. Moreover, the couple’s cute Instagram exchange and the recent photos where Priyanka was seen walking arm-in-arm with Nick at his cousin’s wedding hint at them being more than ‘just friends’.

