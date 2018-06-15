Priyanka Chopra is super awesome, says Nick Jonas’ brother

Follow Us:
Friday, June 15, 2018
At a recent wedding, Priyanka Chopra met rumoured beau Nick Jonas' family. Kevin Jonas, Nick's brother said that this wasn't the first time that they met Priyanka but he did not make any comment on PC and Nick's relationship status.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2018 11:48:58 am
priyanka chopra and nick jonas Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended a wedding together.
Priyanka Chopra and rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas recently attended a wedding together and it was another sign that the two are dating. Priyanka met Nick’s family at the wedding and they were all quite happy to hang out with her.

On being asked if this was the first time the family met Priyanka, Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas said, “We’ve met in the past and she’s super awesome but at the same time, that’s Nick’s thing and he can say what he wants to say.”

The dating rumours started after Priyanka and Nick attended the Met Gala 2017 together. The rumours were further fueled after pictures of them hanging out on a yacht came out. Since then, PC and Nick have been on multiple dates and they have been photographed together many times.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will soon start shooting for her next Bollywood project, Bharat, where she stars alongside Salman Khan. Priyanka’s TV show Quantico is currently airing its last season. Priyanka has also starred in A Kid Like Jake where she is cast alongside Claire Danes and Jim Parsons. Next, she will be seen in Isn’t it Romantic?

Recently, Priyanka was embroiled in a controversy regarding her TV show Quantico. The episode ‘The Blood of Romeo’ sparked outrage for its storyline on Indians planning a terrorist attack in Manhattan and blaming Pakistan, days before a summit on Kashmir, reported PTI.

Priyanka apologised for the episode and wrote, “I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I’m a proud Indian and that will never change.”

