Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ‘cosy up’ during dinner date

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are rumoured to be dating. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are rumoured to be dating.

American singer Nick Jonas and Indian actor Priyanka Chopra’s dating rumours are not to die any time soon. The two continued to fuel dating rumours during a night out in West Hollywood, California where they “cosied up”. A source told etonline.com that the two “cozied up at a table” at Toca Madera restaurant, arriving together at around 8 pm on Thursday.

“The pair were very affectionate with one another, with Priyanka running her hands through his hair as they cozied up together at their corner table in the garden patio,” the source said. “They were cute and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company, laughing and smiling.”

Earlier, a source was quoted by US Magazine’s website confirming the dating details of Priyanka and Nick. The source mentioned, “They are dating and it’s brand new. It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

The romantic night out comes after the Quantico actor and “Jealous” singer were spotted together on a string of outings throughout Memorial Day weekend.

Priyanka Chopra currently stars in Quantico’s third season. The show has been cancelled by ABC citing low ratings. This would be the thriller series’ last season. Priyanka is also starring in Silas Howard’s Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake alongside Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, Amy Landecker, Ann Dowd and Octavia Spencer.

She will also appear in Isn’t it Romantic?, a comedy that also stars Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Liam Hemsworth and Betty Gilpin. A Todd Strauss-Schulson directorial, it will release on February 14, 2019.

Nick Jonas was a part of American pop rock band Jonas Brothers that was made up of him and his brothers Joe and Kevin. The band, before breaking up in 2013, sold 17 million albums worldwide. Joe Jonas is dating actor Sophie Turner, who is best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and Jean Grey or Dark Phoenix in X-Men films.

(With IANS inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd