Saturday, September 19, 2020
Top news

Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, Robert Downey Jr pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | September 19, 2020 11:32:08 am
Ruth Bader Ginsburg death reactionPriyanka Chopra, Robert Downey Jr and others mourned the demise of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Photo: AP, Priyanka Chopra/Instagram, Robert Downey Jr/Instagram)

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court and a pioneering advocate for women’s rights, has left many celebrities mourning across the globe. Several Hollywood and Bollywood stars including Robert Downey Jr., Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, Barry Jenkins, Mandy Moore among others paid their condolences to Ginsburg on social media.

Ginsburg died on Friday after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Priyanka Chopra shared a quote by Ginsburg on women empowerment and posted a photo of her on Instagram. “‘For both men and women the first step in getting power is to become visible to others, and then to put on an impressive show. . . . As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we’ll all be better off for it.’ -Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Your impact and contribution will never be forgotten. Thank you, RBG. Your legacy lives on. Rest in Peace.  Photo: M. Scott Mahaskey”.

“Thank you, RBG for devoting your life, love and legacy to the rule of law. What a trailblazer in every way. What an immeasurable loss in every way. We will honor you by voting to protect all that you stood for. #rbg #heartbroken,” Mandy Moore wrote on Twitter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Here’s how celebrities paid tribute and showered their love on Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Read | Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court’s feminist icon, is dead at 87

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers.

Her life was immortalised in cinema in the 2018 film On the Basis of Sex which had Felicity Jones playing the lead role.

