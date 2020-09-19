Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, Robert Downey Jr pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Priyanka Chopra, Robert Downey Jr and others mourned the demise of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Photo: AP, Priyanka Chopra/Instagram, Robert Downey Jr/Instagram)

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court and a pioneering advocate for women’s rights, has left many celebrities mourning across the globe. Several Hollywood and Bollywood stars including Robert Downey Jr., Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, Barry Jenkins, Mandy Moore among others paid their condolences to Ginsburg on social media.

Ginsburg died on Friday after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Priyanka Chopra shared a quote by Ginsburg on women empowerment and posted a photo of her on Instagram. “‘For both men and women the first step in getting power is to become visible to others, and then to put on an impressive show. . . . As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we’ll all be better off for it.’ -Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Your impact and contribution will never be forgotten. Thank you, RBG. Your legacy lives on. Rest in Peace. Photo: M. Scott Mahaskey”.

“Thank you, RBG for devoting your life, love and legacy to the rule of law. What a trailblazer in every way. What an immeasurable loss in every way. We will honor you by voting to protect all that you stood for. #rbg #heartbroken,” Mandy Moore wrote on Twitter.

Here’s how celebrities paid tribute and showered their love on Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” RIP, RBG pic.twitter.com/HLtKG7qdnp — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

First of all, may she rest as she lived – in immeasurable POWER. And also… FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) September 18, 2020

Thank you, RBG for devoting your life, love and legacy to the rule of law. What a trailblazer in every way. What an immeasurable loss in every way. We will honor you by voting to protect all that you stood for. #rbg #heartbroken — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 19, 2020

Surely the smartest and toughest person I’ll ever have the privilege to know. Rest in Peace, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/TV7DpPQCk0 — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) September 19, 2020

“Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.” – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) September 19, 2020

I’m literally crying! RBG was a hero and a truth teller. I’m so thankful for her life! Praying for her family & our county. With that being said… how do we ensure the orange idiot doesn’t appoint someone to the court until the general election happens? https://t.co/k43MrLMDLN — Karamo (@Karamo) September 18, 2020

Today couldn’t be sadder. A brilliant Jurist, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is gone. We must fight not to allow an Impeached Criminal to take her seat. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 18, 2020

RIP RBG. Gutted. Sad.

Grateful for all she did. And very very scared. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 18, 2020

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers.

Her life was immortalised in cinema in the 2018 film On the Basis of Sex which had Felicity Jones playing the lead role.

