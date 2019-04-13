Priyanka Chopra teams up with Mindy Kaling for her next Hollywood film

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a roll. The actor who has been working on her many projects not only as an actor but also as a producer has announced her next big project. She has collaborated with Indian-American actor Mindy Kaling and writer-producer Dan Goor for an untitled wedding comedy-drama. The film will be made under the banner of Universal Pictures.

Making the big announcement, PeeCee wrote on Twitter, “Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and @djgoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!”

Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and @djgoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema! pic.twitter.com/5V71fFvX4L — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 13, 2019

Excited about teaming up with Dan Goor and Priyanka, Kaling, who will also be involved in scripting the film apart from starring in it, tweeted, “My dream team is making a movie. Can’t wait for this one!🙌🏾💃🏾🌟🕺🏾💜🎬 @priyankachopra #DanGoor.”

My dream team is making a movie. Can’t wait for this one!🙌🏾💃🏾🌟🕺🏾💜🎬 @priyankachopra #DanGoor pic.twitter.com/YOe2brOby1 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 13, 2019

Deadline reports that the movie revolves around a big wedding in India and the ensuing culture clashes. The film is being labeled as Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Priyanka began her journey in Hollywood with ABC’s drama series Quantico and went on to star in films like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. She also made an appearance in The Jonas Brothers’ single “Sucker” along with her singer husband Nick Jonas. She was also seen in her YouTube original titled If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.

Priyanka will return to Bollywood with Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink that is scheduled to the hit the theaters in October this year. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.