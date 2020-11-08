Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling and others celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory

Priyanka Chopra congratulated America. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram and Joe Biden/Twitter)

The victory of Joe Biden over Donald Trump in the US presidential election 2020 has prompted cheers and applause from celebrities, both Hollywood and Bollywood. Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, will be the vice-president.

Priyanka Chopra shared a screengrab from the CNN news channel on Instagram and wrote, “America spoke in record breaking numbers and the verdict is in… EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President Elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!! 💙❤️🤍 #DemocracyRocks, Congratulations America.”

Mark Ruffalo, best known for playing the role of Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, shared a photo on Twitter and wrote, “We are sooo happy today.”

Mindy Kaling chose to focus on the victory of Harris. She tweeted, “Madam Vice President looks amazing.”

Thor: Ragnarok director and actor Taika Waititi was more blunt. “Bye bye you stupid nitwit douche canoe,” he tweeted.

British comedian-actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who recently took aim at Trump with the sequel to Borat, which released in October, tweeted, “Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job. But your performance this past week was tragic and sad. Offer rescinded.”

Singer John Legend tweeted, “Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times.”

Beyonce shared childhood photos of Kamala and Biden on her Instagram profile without any caption.

Lady Gaga shared a photo of Biden and herself hugging on her Instagram. She wrote, “@joebiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️.”

Jordan Peele, known for directing Get Out and for his comedy sketches, tweeted simply, “You’re fired.”

Josh Gad shared a post which read, “The National nightmare is over.”

