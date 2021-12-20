Priyanka Chopra takes parents-in-law and mother Madhu to Matrix Resurrections premiere, reveals why Nick Jonas is missing. See photos

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming biggie The Matrix: Resurrections is up for release on Wednesday. Ahead of it dropping in cinemas, makers planned a grand premiere, which was attended by the who’s who of Hollywood. At the event, Priyanka was seen standing shoulder to shoulder with co-stars Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Carrie-Anne Moss among others. However, it was husband Nick Jonas’ absence that left fans disappointed.

Ever since Priyanka Chopra dropped her two surnames — Chopra and Jonas from social media, rumours have been rife about the couple. However, setting the record straight, the global star revealed that he couldn’t be at the premiere as someone on his tour tested positive. “So he wanted to be careful coming in,” she told Hollywood Reporter at the premiere.

And while the singing sensation may have missed his wife’s big premiere night, Priyanka shared that he has already watched the film and loves it. She also added that he is anyway a Matrix fan. Accompanying Priyanka during her amazing moment were parents-in-law Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr, and mother Madhu.

Earlier, on Red Table Talk, the global star had mentioned how Nick was excitedly bragging about her role in the film. “He’s definitely a fan of The Matrix and I think he was very excited when I became a part of the movie. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one. Yeah,” she had said.

While Priyanka Chopra shared a few pictures from the gala event, she also took to Instagram to thank her crew. “I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful,” she wrote, adding that she missed husband Nick Jonas.