Priyanka Chopra welcomes us into Matrix of her life, reveals details of her perfect day: ‘I am so embarrassed…’

While promoting The Matrix Resurrections ahead of its release, Priyanka Chopra conducted a candid Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her Instagram and spilled a few beans on what makes for a perfect day for her. And, from her answers, one thing is clear that while Priyanka woks hard, she is also a foodie and family girl.

On being asked what makes for a perfect day, Priyanka said, “My perfect day would be knowing that the day before I wrapped something that I loved doing, like a great project… The feeling of liberation after you’ve wrapped something is so amazing. So my perfect day would be waking up late after knowing that I have done some amazing work, eaten at noon in my bed with my dogs around me and then having a luxurious shower and then going downstairs and hanging out with friends and family, going to the pool with my friends and family, that’s my perfect day.”

On being asked what her favourite foods are, Priyanka chose Asian food, calling it her “safe world”. She said, “If there is Thai, or Indian or Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean, this makes up my safe world.” She also shared how she is not into desserts and would pick savoury over anything thing sweet. She said, “Savoury all day, any day. I am not a dessert girl. I don’t like sweet stuff.” When she was asked what is her drink food, she chose “bread” over other things and food items like, “burgers, pizza, dosas, roti, toast… I am so embarrassed right now.”

Priyanka conducted this AMA while gorging on Biryani, and said, “Biryani is one of my most favourite foods and it hits home.”

Priyanka was then asked what her favourite hobbies are, to which she shared that she loves watching TV and movies. She chuckled and said, “I love watching TV! I love watching movies, I love having friends and family around, I love writing, I love listening to music and eating… Eating is one of my favourite hobbies.”

She added, “New hobby alert, which I might take up next year, but I am certainly into, after I moved to LA is hiking, who would have thought about me and walking?” She also added that she loves reading, and currently she is re-reading Khaled Hosseini’s A Thousand Splendid Suns. She said, “I read a few, but I was re-reading A Thousand Splendid Suns the other day and it is really, really beautiful.”

After finishing her AMA, Priyanka was back to promoting the fourth installment in The Matrix film series, as she posed for pictures with her co-stars Keanu Reeves, Neil Patrick Harris and others.

Earlier this week, Priyanka had opened up about how her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas was ‘very excited’ about her being inducted into the iconic science-fiction franchise, as he was a ‘big fan’. She also revealed that he’d seen the film, which is due out in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22. Prodded about his reaction, Priyanka said with a laugh, “He’s my husband, he’ll have to say that I’m great!” She added on a serious note, “He thought it was special.”

Priyanka is joined in the new Matrix film by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick and others. The Matrix Resurrections is the first film in the franchise to be solely directed by Lana Wachowski; she co-directed the previous three movies with her sister, Lilly.