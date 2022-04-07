Priyanka Chopra and Marvel star Anthony Mackie’s upcoming action thriller Ending Things lands at Amazon

Priyanka Chopra‘s Ending Things, an upcoming action thriller that will feature her alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie, has been picked up by Amazon. The news was reported by Deadline. Screenwriter Kevin Sullivan’s spec script is described as something along the lines of James Cameron’s True Lies.

The script sounds a little like gender-reversal of the HBO show Barry. It follows a hitwoman who wants out of the assassin business, but that also means ending her relationship with a fellow assassin. Realising she isn’t done with him, they team up for one last job. Priyanka has a first-look deal at Amazon.

This would be Priyanka’s first project with Mackie. Priyanka was last seen in the supporting role of Sati in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the sci-fi franchise.

Currently, she is looking forward to the release of Text For You, her first starring role in a Hollywood film. She recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series Citadel, a much-anticipated global TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like Avengers: Endgame.

She also signed up for an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel The Secret Daughter, in which she will co-star with Sienna Miller with Anthony Chen directing.

Mackie, on the other hand, is gearing up for his directorial debut called Spark, starring King Richard actor Saniyya Sidney. He recently wrapped Desert Warrior, which also stars Ben Kingsley, Sharlto Copley, and Aiysha Hart.

He will also headline the fourth Captain America movie. His MCU character superhero Sam Wilson, who went by the identity of Falcon, assumed the persona of Cap in the Disney+ TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.