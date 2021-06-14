Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in a saree as husband Nick Jonas says ‘missing my heart’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have often set couple goals. On Sunday, after a long time, Nick posted a throwback picture of himself with Priyanka, which has set the internet on fire. The picture has the couple looking lovingly at each other. The photo is yet another example of how their PDA is loved by their fans.

Sharing the picture, Nick wrote that he is missing ‘his heart’ aka wife Priyanka. “Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my ❤,” Nick wrote. One of his fans wrote “You are both so sweet,” another called them “cutest couple ever” and many flooded the comment section with heart emoji. While the actor is seen dressed in a grey-and-white saree and looking gorgeous, her husband is wearing a white full-sleeved tee.

The post comes two weeks after Priyanka posted a picture of Nick. “My lipstick on his fade…miss u already ❤️,” she wrote as the caption.

Last week, Nick celebrated 5 years of his album titled Last Year Was Complicated.

“Can’t believe it’s been 5 years since #LastYearWasComplicated! This album is such an important part of my journey as an artist, a time in my life where I was expanding creatively and taking ownership over the tougher moments that had impacted me. Getting to create with incredible artists, working with some of the best in the business, Jay-Z helping me title the album 😎 So many moments I’ll never forget!! Big thank you to everyone who made this album what it was and to everyone who continues to show it so much love,” Jonas wrote.

Earlier this year, Nick Jonas had announced Jonas Brothers’ upcoming tour – Remember This Tour. The tour will begin in Las Vegas from August 20 and conclude in Los Angeles in October 27. He is also seen as the judge of the singing reality show, The Voice. Priyanka, meanwhile, has been away from home for a long time as she finishes her professional commitments.

Priyanka, on the other hand, has a couple of interesting projects to her credit, including Matrix and Citadel.