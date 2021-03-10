Priyanka Chopra Jonas features in British Vogue’s list of ‘The World’s Biggest Stars’ alongside Kate Winslet, Tom Holland

Priyanka Chorpa Jonas has been featured in the list, thanks to her winning performance in The White Tiger. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has now added one more feather to her already decorated cap. She has been featured in British Vogue’s latest edition of ’27 of the World’s Biggest Stars.’ The White Tiger actor has been included in the list, courtesy her performance in the Netflix movie, which she has also executive-produced.

Priyanka has featured on the list alongside the likes of Viola Davis, Riz Ahmed, Kate Winslet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Holland and Sacha Baron Cohen among more. The artistes were asked a set of questions about their influences, younger selves and dreams.

When asked to name her favourite Hollywood icon, Priyanka responded that she admires Sophia Loren as she sees herself in the famed Italian actress. “Sophia Loren. I love her. She reminds me of me, working in two different countries and two different languages,” she said.

The global icon also spilled beans about her dreams as a professional before she came into show business. “I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer, because I was super-fascinated by planes. I love science, I love math, I’m really fond of physics,” Priyanka concluded.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is riding high after delivering a success with her latest release, The White Tiger. The movie has been nominated in two categories for this year’s BAFTA — in the Best Actor category (Adarsh Gourav) and Best Adapted Screenplay for Ramin Bahrani.

On Tuesday night, after the BAFTA nominations were announced, Priyanka shared her excitement in a couple of tweets, writing, “What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @_GouravAdarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved. I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let’s get it!!”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has the Amazon series Citadel, the romantic drama Text For You and The Matrix 4 in the pipeline.

The complete list of actors featured in British Vogue’s ’27 of the World’s Biggest Stars’:

Kate Winslet

Ciara Bravo

Riz Ahmed

Dominique Fishback

Zendaya

Maria Bakalova

Frances McDormand

Rashida Jones

Eddie Redmayne

Viola Davis

Tom Holland

Olivia Colman

Sacha Baron Cohen

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Amanda Seyfried

Anya Taylor-Joy

Steven Yeun

Carey Mulligan

Helena Zengel

LaKeith Stanfield

Jodie Foster

Daniel Kaluuya

Andra Day

James Corden

Vanessa Kirby

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Sophia Loren