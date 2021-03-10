Priyanka Chopra Jonas features in British Vogue’s list of ‘The World’s Biggest Stars’ alongside Kate Winslet, Tom Holland

March 10, 2021 3:18:53 pm
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has now added one more feather to her already decorated cap. She has been featured in British Vogue’s latest edition of ’27 of the World’s Biggest Stars.’ The White Tiger actor has been included in the list, courtesy her performance in the Netflix movie, which she has also executive-produced.
Priyanka has featured on the list alongside the likes of Viola Davis, Riz Ahmed, Kate Winslet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Holland and Sacha Baron Cohen among more. The artistes were asked a set of questions about their influences, younger selves and dreams.
When asked to name her favourite Hollywood icon, Priyanka responded that she admires Sophia Loren as she sees herself in the famed Italian actress. “Sophia Loren. I love her. She reminds me of me, working in two different countries and two different languages,” she said.
The global icon also spilled beans about her dreams as a professional before she came into show business. “I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer, because I was super-fascinated by planes. I love science, I love math, I’m really fond of physics,” Priyanka concluded.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is riding high after delivering a success with her latest release, The White Tiger. The movie has been nominated in two categories for this year’s BAFTA — in the Best Actor category (Adarsh Gourav) and Best Adapted Screenplay for Ramin Bahrani.
On Tuesday night, after the BAFTA nominations were announced, Priyanka shared her excitement in a couple of tweets, writing, “What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @_GouravAdarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved. I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let’s get it!!”
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has the Amazon series Citadel, the romantic drama Text For You and The Matrix 4 in the pipeline.
The complete list of actors featured in British Vogue’s ’27 of the World’s Biggest Stars’:
Kate Winslet
Ciara Bravo
Riz Ahmed
Dominique Fishback
Zendaya
Maria Bakalova
Frances McDormand
Rashida Jones
Eddie Redmayne
Viola Davis
Tom Holland
Olivia Colman
Sacha Baron Cohen
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Amanda Seyfried
Anya Taylor-Joy
Steven Yeun
Carey Mulligan
Helena Zengel
LaKeith Stanfield
Jodie Foster
Daniel Kaluuya
Andra Day
James Corden
Vanessa Kirby
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Sophia Loren
