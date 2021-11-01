Priyanka Chopra attends Jonas Brothers Family Roast with sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Daniella, calls Nick Jonas her ‘happy place’

Priyanka Chopra had a fun-filled night with her J-sisters on Sunday night. The Indian star got together with her sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, that’ll premiere on Netflix on November 23.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a candid click with the two women. In her caption, she also pointed out at her father-in-law Kevin Jonas who was captured in the picture too. Priyanka wrote, “About last night.. with these beauties. Also don’t miss senior in the corner. #jonasbrothersfamilyroast @netflixisajoke #Roasted coming to Netflix on November 23!”

Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram stories and share a photograph with husband Nick Jonas. Her text read, “My happy place.” The Bollywood actor is currently at her Los Angeles home.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra at her Los Angeles home. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra) Priyanka Chopra at her Los Angeles home. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra)

According to Variety, “Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas will be featured in Netflix’s first family roast special, which will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. Billed as a celebration of “the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family,” “Jonas Brothers Family Roast” will feature sketches, songs, games and special guests all meant to tease the brothers about their lives and careers — which have included years as a band, separate solo stints, acting, reality television, high-profile exes, marriages, babies and more.”