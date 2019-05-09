Priyanka Chopra on Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s surprise wedding: It’s so Jophie

It was a surprise for fans of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner when the couple decided to get married in Las Vegas on May 1. In an interview with Access, Priyanka Chopra shared inside details of the wedding. Priyanka and Nick were present at the wedding in Las Vegas.

Priyanka said, “It was so fun! And it’s so Jophie. I call them Jophie. It’s like, trust them to do that. That is Jophie.” The actor then revealed how they pulled off the wedding. She said, “It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe, I think, had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, ‘alright, we’re going to set up this wedding now, we’re going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive.'”

“We had Diplo, Khalid, they were really sweet, they arrived. Diplo Instagram Live-d the whole thing, it was awesome,” she added.

Priyanka Chopra also termed the evening as epic. “I mean, we were driving around this pink Hummer limo. I was outside the window. It was just epic. I had those long hair extensions that I thought was going to fly out of the window. It was that kind of night, a Jophie kind of night.”

Priyanka revealed that the couple will host a wedding party soon. The actor can often be spotted with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. She spoke about her camaraderie with ‘J Sisters’ and said, “They’re amazing girls and they’re girls girls. That’s what I love about them.”

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were recently photographed at the Met Gala in New York.