We bet you have never seen this side of Priyanka Chopra, see photos

Priyanka Chopra on Isn’t It Romantic sets in New York City. Priyanka Chopra on Isn’t It Romantic sets in New York City.

After a quick visit to India to kickstart her Bollywood project, Priyanka Chopra had flown back to New York to wrap up the much-awaited Hollywood project Isn’t It Romantic. And, it seems the last day on the sets was nothing less than a party for the entire cast and crew. Priyanka even shot for a fun song as we see her dancing and laughing out loud in the latest set photos.

The actor shared a photo on her Instagram profile where we see the entire star cast of the film. Apart from the Desi Girl, the photo has Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Andy Bovine among others.

Rebel took to Instagram and shared a photo along with a long note. She wrote, “Second last day of shooting ISN’T IT ROMANTIC in New York with our leader @straussschulson and producer Gina Matthews x These guys are so talented, I’m so lucky to have them in my movie. Liam’s a stud muffin obviously, who’s so funny too! Priyanka crushes everything she does whilst looking impeccable at all times. Adam is just the best (Fat Amy & Bumper 4 ever) and I respect him so much and adore working with him. Just announced Emmy Nominee Betty is just a phenomenally talented person who is also the sweetest and Brandon will have you dying laughing and needs to be in 100 more films so please look out for that handsome guy xx”

Liam also shared a photo and wrote, “Had the best time filming with this bunch! A truly great group of people. So many laughs. Can’t wait for everyone to see it next year on valentines weekend!”

Check out the photos here:

Rebel Wilson shared the image from the sets of Isn’t It Romantic. (Photo credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram) Rebel Wilson shared the image from the sets of Isn’t It Romantic. (Photo credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram)

Rebel Wilson shared photo of Liam Hemsworth on Instagram. She captioned the image as, “Valentine’s Day 2019 ladies! ISN’T IT ROMANTIC ❤️ You’re (Hems)worth it!” (Photo credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram) Rebel Wilson shared photo of Liam Hemsworth on Instagram. She captioned the image as, “Valentine’s Day 2019 ladies! ISN’T IT ROMANTIC ❤️ You’re (Hems)worth it!” (Photo credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram)

Liam Hemsworth shared the photo and wrote, “I think it’s safe to say I’m bringing saxy back. ;) Dad jokes. (Not actually a dad)” (Photo credit: Liam Hemsworth/Instagram) Liam Hemsworth shared the photo and wrote, “I think it’s safe to say I’m bringing saxy back. ;) Dad jokes. (Not actually a dad)” (Photo credit: Liam Hemsworth/Instagram)

Liam Hemsworth shared an image on Instagram stories. (Photo credit: Liam Hemsworth/Instagram) Liam Hemsworth shared an image on Instagram stories. (Photo credit: Liam Hemsworth/Instagram)

Todd Strauss-Schulson shared Priyanka Chopra’s picture on Instagram stories. (Picture credit: Todd Strauss-Schulson/Instagram) Todd Strauss-Schulson shared Priyanka Chopra’s picture on Instagram stories. (Picture credit: Todd Strauss-Schulson/Instagram)

Todd Strauss-Schulson tagged Liam Hemsworth as sensual. (Photo credit: Todd Strauss-Schulson/Instagram) Todd Strauss-Schulson tagged Liam Hemsworth as sensual. (Photo credit: Todd Strauss-Schulson/Instagram)

Todd Strauss-Schulson shared a fun photo of Rebel Wilson and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo credit: Todd Strauss-Schulson/Instagram) Todd Strauss-Schulson shared a fun photo of Rebel Wilson and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo credit: Todd Strauss-Schulson/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra shot at New York’s street. (Photo credit: peopleofbollywood/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra shot at New York’s street. (Photo credit: peopleofbollywood/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra seemed to have enjoyed herself on the last day of Isn’t It Romantic. (Photo credit: kalel259/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra seemed to have enjoyed herself on the last day of Isn’t It Romantic. (Photo credit: kalel259/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra in a never seen before avatar. (Photo credit: peopleofbollywood/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra in a never seen before avatar. (Photo credit: peopleofbollywood/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra danced her heart out with Rebel Wilson. (Photo credit: peopleofbollywood/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra danced her heart out with Rebel Wilson. (Photo credit: peopleofbollywood/Instagram)

Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra and Liam Hemsworth danced together. (Photo credit: entertainment_abroad/Instagram) Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra and Liam Hemsworth danced together. (Photo credit: entertainment_abroad/Instagram)

Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra danced together. (Picture credit: pcinhollywood/Instagram) Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra danced together. (Picture credit: pcinhollywood/Instagram)

Priyanka and Liam in a conversation in between the shoot. (Photo credit: priyankachopra__iranianfc/Instagram) Priyanka and Liam in a conversation in between the shoot. (Photo credit: priyankachopra__iranianfc/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Liam Hemsworth promise jazzy moves. (Photo credit: pc_our_heartbeat/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Liam Hemsworth promise jazzy moves. (Photo credit: pc_our_heartbeat/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra with Diana at Isnt It Romantic shoot. (Picture credit: priyankafc_peru/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra with Diana at Isnt It Romantic shoot. (Picture credit: priyankafc_peru/Instagram)

Isn’t It Romantic is an upcoming American romantic comedy directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson and written by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox, Katie Silberman and Paula Pell.

The film will head to the theatres on February 14 next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd