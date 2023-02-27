Priyanka Chopra is dressed to kill in her first look from Russo Brothers’ Citadel, see pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will soon be seen in Russo Brothers’ series Citadel. Priyanka, who is headlining the American edition of the series, shared her first look from the show on her social media accounts on Monday.

In the pictures, Priyanka is seen in an action-packed avatar. Dressed in a red dress, the actor is seen aiming a gun at someone as she sits stylishly across a table. In the following photos, Priyanka is seen with co-star Richard Madden.

In Citadel, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden play elite spies who work for an organisation called Citadel. The show is bankrolled by Russo Brothers’ production house AGBO. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Interestingly, while Priyanka Chopra is headlining the American version of Citadel, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will be seen in the Indian segment of the Citadel universe. Citadel India is being directed by Raj and DK. Not long ago, Samantha had confirmed being part of CitadeL

She said, “When Prime Video and Raj and DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is homecoming for me.”

Besides the American and Indian editions, multiple local-language Citadel productions are in the works, including an Italian Original series starring Matilda De Angelis.