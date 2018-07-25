Priyanka Chopra sends her prayers for singer Demi Lovato

Priyanka Chopra is sending her prayers to Demi Lovato who is currently in the hospital. Priyanka Chopra is sending her prayers to Demi Lovato who is currently in the hospital.

Indian actor Priyanka Chopra is praying for the speedy recovery of singer Demi Lovato, who was rushed to a hospital after suffering a suspected drug overdose. Priyanka on Wednesday tweeted: “Strength and prayers. Demi Lovato. Pray for Demi.” Priyanka’s rumoured beau and singer Nick Jonas called Lovato a “fighter”. “Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. Pray for Demi,” he tweeted.

Other Hollywood celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Lily Allen, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West, Sam Smith and Bruno Mars have sent in love and get well soon wishes to Lovato via social media.

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018

TMZ initially cited law enforcement sources saying it appeared to be a “heroin overdose”. However, a source close to the Echame La Culpa singer later denied it.The 25-year-old was out Monday night celebrating a friend’s birthday in West Hollywood. She also posted photos on Instagram of herself and others in the group and seemed happy.

As per sources, Lovato was transported by ambulance from her home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon on Tuesday and is currently being treated.

Paramedics found Demi unconscious when they arrived at her home. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Lovato was treated with Narcan — an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses — at her home.

Lovato has fought substance abuse for years. At one point she lived in a sober living home after getting released from a treatment centre. She had been six years sober from alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin.

In June she released a song called Sober, where she revealed she had fallen off the wagon.

