Priyanka Chopra defends length of her role in The Matrix Resurrections, says people who question it have ‘small mentality’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has defended the length of her role in The Matrix Resurrections. In the Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss-starrer, Priyanka plays the adult version of the exiled program Sati. The character originally featured as a child in The Matrix Revolutions, in 2003.

In a recent interview, Priyanka said that thinking of characters only in terms of lead roles is ‘myopic’. Priyanka told Asian Sunday TV, “I think you are coming from something which a lot of people from the South Asian community ask me. ‘Oh, it’s a small role, it’s not a leading role. Why did you do it?’ (laughs) Because it’s The Matrix and I play an extremely pivotal part. Even when I picked my movies in Bollywood, I have always picked roles according to characters and they are not necessarily always the lead. The lead is Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Trinity in the last three movies. You’re not competing with that and I think it’s such a myopic and very small mentality to think that way.”

Priyanka also added that it was ‘incredible’ to see each of the actors bringing something to the table. She said, “This is an ensemble of incredible actors and I think by asking that question, you really reduce the grandiosity of being a part of the playground of playing with such incredible people.”

Priyanka’s last Indian film was The Sky is Pink. Talking about how she chooses work in the Hindi film industry, Priyanka said, “You look at my career in Bollywood. Whether it is Bajirao Mastani, Barfi, Kaminey, there are so many movies that I have done that are not about me. I just love playing with great talent. I love being on the playground with incredible people. I am not very myopic when it comes to my characters, especially not The Matrix.”

Priyanka has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif; the Amazon series Citadel; and the romantic drama Text For You.