Priyanka Chopra all set to share screen space with Chris Pratt

Priyanka Chopra will star as the female lead in her upcoming Hollywood film. Priyanka Chopra will star as the female lead in her upcoming Hollywood film.

Priyanka Chopra, who recently made an exit from Bollywood film Bharat, has now grabbed her next Hollywood project, Cowboy Ninja Viking. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Priyanka will be seen in a leading role opposite the Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt.

Priyanka will play Pratt’s love interest in the film that is still in its pre-production stage. Cowboy Ninja Viking is being directed by Michelle MacLaren of Game of Thrones fame, and the screenplay is being written by Dan Mazeau, Ryan Engle, Craig Mazin, Paul Wernick and David Reese.

Cowboy Ninja Viking is based on the Image Comics graphic novel by A.J. Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo. The film’s story is about a counter-intelligence unit formed by psychotherapist Dr. Sebastian Ghislain, who transforms agents known as Triplets. Details of Priyanka’s character are still unknown but as per the report, Pratt will play an agent with the skills and personalities of a cowboy, a ninja, and a viking.

The film’s release date is June 28, 2019.

In Hollywood, PC was last seen in A Kid Like Jake and her next project lined up for release is Isn’t That Romantic? Back in India, Chopra was all set to appear in Salman Khan starrer Bharat but she made an exit from the project and it was hinted that she did so because of her engagement with rumoured beau Nick Jonas. She will be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in The Sky is Pink.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd