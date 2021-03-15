Priyanka Chopra celebrates Oscar nod for The White Tiger: ‘Announcing it myself made it more special’

The White Tiger is an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Arvind Adiga. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram and Netflix)

Priyanka Chopra has shared a post celebrating the nomination of The White Tiger in the Best Adapted Screenplay category in Oscars 2021.

The global icon shared a photo showing all the nominees in the said category and a photo of herself with Ramin Bahrani, who wrote and directed the Netflix movie. The film is an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Arvind Adiga. Priyanka is both the producer and actor in The White Tiger.

Priyanka, who also announced this year’s Oscar nominations along with singer and husband Nick Jonas, also later posted multiple fun BTS photos from the event. Take a look.

One way or the other…😆 Congratulations to all the nominees. And thank you @TheAcademy for the opportunity. #GregWilliams you fit right into our manic Monday. Thank you for the pictures 💕@nickjonas pic.twitter.com/Z2IOxI01Iw — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 15, 2021

The White Tiger, published in 2008, revolves around the character of Balram Halwai, a native of Laxmangarh village, who rises from his humble background to become a successful entrepreneur. He becomes the driver of a rich Delhi Man and later murders him.

Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav also star. Gourav plays the main role of Balram Halwai while Rao essays the character of his employer Ashok and Chopra is Pinky, Ashok’s wife.

Meanwhile, David Fincher’s Mank leads the Oscar nominations with 10 nods. The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Father, Minari, Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland, and Sound of Metal each have nominations in 6 categories. The main awards ceremony will take place on April 25 GMT. The show will be filmed live from the landmark Dolby Theatre, located in Los Angeles along with other locations.