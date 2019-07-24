The Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour kick-started in Miami on August 7 and Priyanka Chopra Jonas cannot hold her excitement. The Sky Is Pink actor shared a family photo after a sold-out opening of the tour.

Advertising

The photo, featuring herself, husband Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas, was captioned, “Family. #HappinessBegins sold out tour!! Crushed it! So proud of u guys! @jonasbrothers @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas.” Apart from the power couples, PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra and brother Sidharth Chopra can also be seen along with Papa Jonas and Mama Jonas.

Also sharing a photo of herself with Game of Thrones star Sophie and Danielle, Priyanka Chopra wrote, ” #wivesontour @daniellejonas @sophiet.” Her Instagram stories had an over-zealous crowd cheering for the Jonas brothers.

The band sang hits like “Burnin’ Up,” “Year 3000,” “S.O.S.” and their latest singles “COOL” and “Sucker” from the album Happiness Begins.

S.O.S., the @jonasbrothers have taken the stage and we don’t know how to act! 😝 #HappinessBegins pic.twitter.com/mb4xlzz8WF — AA Arena (@AAarena) August 8, 2019 Advertising

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas will stop at 40 arenas in the United States and Canada before concluding their tour on October 20 with a gig at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

While announcing the Happiness Begins tour, Nick had shared on Instagram, “WE’RE GOING ON TOUR! I am so excited for this North American run. We are already hard at work putting together the show, and making sure it’s a night to remember. What show are you coming to?”