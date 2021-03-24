Nick Jonas’ brother Frankie Jonas opens up about drug abuse, journey to sobriety: ‘I hated life’

Frankie Jonas recently opened up about his fight with drug abuse and his journey to sobriety through a TikTok video. (Photos: Frankie Jonas, Jonas Brothers/Instagram)

Frankie Jonas, 20, the youngest brother of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas and brother-in-law to Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, recently opened about his fight with suicidal thoughts, drug abuse and his journey to sobriety. In a TikTok video on March 22, he candidly opened up about his struggle with “drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life.”

“This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to give on a much more serious mode than this. However from a very young age I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life, and I didn’t want to be here,” Jonas said in the video, which was posted in response to a fan who asked him about his experience with addiction. “I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was going to do it for real.”

“Something intervened, and my life was saved,” he continued. “I went to treatment, and it saved me. I couldn’t be more grateful for the fact that I’m alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I am not that person anymore. I couldn’t be more grateful that I’m alive and happy.”

Frankie is currently a student at Columbia University in New York City. In 2016, the youngest Jonas brothers also faced a marijuana possession charge and since then he has been on the road of sobriety, which he says, has been — “one of the biggest blessings and most incredible and hardest journeys of my life.”

Frankie is currently a student at Columbia University in New York City. In 2016, the youngest Jonas brothers also faced a marijuana possession charge and since then he has been on the road of sobriety, which he says, has been — "one of the biggest blessings and most incredible and hardest journeys of my life."