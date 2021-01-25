Priyanka Chopra: Blown away by the love for The White Tiger

Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav-starrer The White Tiger has been trending globally on Netflix since its release on January 22. An emotional Priyanka recently took to her social media handles to express gratitude.

The actor said the response to the movie has made her heart happy. She mentioned in a post, “Ending opening weekend with a full heart. I’m blown away by the love for #TheWhiteTiger’s release on @netflix this weekend. Your support in watching this film has made it trend globally in the top 10 in less than 48 hours + counting. Thank you to every one of you who watched, posted, shared amazing reviews, and held space for this incredible cast & crew.”

Priyanka Chopra plays an American-Indian, Pinky, in The White Tiger. Rajkummar Rao plays her entitled husband, whereas newcomer Adarsh Gourav essays the role of Balram who struggles to fight the system that is hellbent on keeping him in ‘his place’.

The movie opened to a mixed response. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it three stars as she complimented the central performance. A section of her review read, “The film belongs to Adarsh Gourav, who channels that very specific, razor-sharp mixture of obsequiousness and rage, to come up with a stellar performance.”

Helmed by acclaimed director Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger has been adapted from Aravind Adiga’s book of the same name.