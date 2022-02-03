Priyanka Chopra joins forces with Captain America star Anthony Mackie for assassin thriller Ending Things. Details here

Priyanka Chopra is all set to share screen space with the new Captain America himself, Anthony Mackie. As per Deadline, the duo are attached to collaborate for the first time with each other on a project titled Ending Things. The film has been described as something similar to James Cameron’s 1994 action-comedy True Lies.

According to the publication, the film is about a hitwoman (presumably Priyanka) who wants to be out of the killing business, but that means ending a personal relationship with her partner (likely played by Mackie) as well. She realises that she doesn’t want to end things with him, and they join forces for one last job.

The project sounds interesting, if not terribly original. The hitman wanting to quit the job trope has been explored extremely well in HBO’s Barry series.

Recently, happy tidings arrived at Priyanka and her husband and musician Nick Jonas’s place as they announced that they have welcomed a baby through surrogacy. This is Priyanka and Nick’s first child. They got married in 2018.

Priyanka was last seen in a supporting role of Sati in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the franchise. She will soon be seen in Text For You, a romantic comedy that she filmed late 2020 and early 2021. She also has Amazon’s Citadel, a global spy series executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo through their production company AGBO.

Mackie, meanwhile, was last seen in psychological thriller The Woman in the Window and anthology series Solos. He is all set to play the role of Captain America in the fourth film in the franchise. His MCU character Sam Wilson or Falcon had assumed the identity of Cap in the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Mackie will also make his directorial debut with Spark, starring Saniyya Sidney, Venus Williams of King Richard.