Priyanka Chopra and Sienna Miller to star in Secret Daughter adaptation

Priyanka Chopra and Sienna Miller will share screen space in the adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel Secret Daughter.

The Amazon Studios film will be directed by Anthony Chen, who is known for helming Ilo Ilo and Wet Season.

Priyanka Chopra’s production house Purple Pebble Pictures will co-produce the movie.

The film will center around two women Somer and Kavita. While Somer will discover to her horror that she can never give birth, Kavita will make the hard decision to leave her daughter Asha in an orphanage in order to save her life. Asha is the thread which will bind these two women together, unbeknownst to themselves.

Apart from the Secret Daughter adaptation, Priyanka Chopra has a slew of projects lined up for release, including Amazon web series Citadel with Richard Madden, romantic drama Text for You and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.