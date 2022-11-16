scorecardresearch
Princess Diaries 3 under development at Disney

Princess Diaries 3 project is the continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led film series rather than a reboot. Hathaway's casting is yet to be confirmed.

Anne HathawayAnne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries 2. (Photo: Screengrab of The Princess Diaries 2 trailer/Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube)

A third chapter in the popular coming-of-age comedy franchise The Princess Diaries is in the works at Walt Disney Pictures. Aadrita Mukerji, known for her work on TV shows such as Supergirl and Reacher, is writing a script for a new installment.

Sources told entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, the new project is the continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led film series rather than a reboot. Hathaway’s casting is yet to be confirmed. In the past, the Oscar winner publicly stated she would return to the world of Genovia should the potential threequel move forward beyond the script stage.

The first part of The Princess Diaries, which was released in 2001, starred Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, an American teenager who one day learns she is heir to the throne of the fictional European kingdom of Genovia. It also starred veteran star Julie Andrews as Clarisse Renaldi, Mia’s grandmother and Queen regent of Genovia.

Loosely based on Meg Cabot’s novel, the film became a box office hit, earning USD 165.3 million globally. Hathaway and Andrews reprised their roles for 2004’s Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which raised USD 134.7 million globally. Late filmmaker Garry Marshall directed both installments.

Debra Martin Chase, the producer behind the first two Princess Diaries films, is also backing the upcoming part. Melissa Stack, known for the Cameron Diaz-starrer comedy The Other Woman, is attached as executive producer on the movie.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 10:49:37 am
