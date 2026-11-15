Prince William and Kate Middleton to join Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt at Earthshot Prize awards

Kate Middleton, Britain’s Princess of ​Wales, will undertake her biggest foreign trip since having treatment for cancer when she ‌joins her husband Prince William in India for his annual Earthshot Prize awards this week.

Heir-to-the-throne William, 44, and Kate are flying out for a series of events across Mumbai during a three-day visit that includes Tuesday’s awards ceremony.

For Kate, 44, the trip ​marks her most high-profile overseas visit since she had preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified form ​of cancer in 2024. While she is now in remission, she says the illness still ⁠impacts her life.

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William, who, like his father King Charles, has made campaigning on the environment one of ​his biggest causes, founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 with the aim of finding solutions to climate change. It ​awards five winners £1 million ($1.3 million) each to scale up their projects.