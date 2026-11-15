Prince William and Kate Middleton to join Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt at Earthshot Prize awards

For Kate, 44, the trip to India ​marks her most high-profile overseas visit since she had preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified form ​of cancer in 2024.

By: Reuters
3 min readLondonNov 15, 2026 11:48 AM IST
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to IndiaPrince William and Kate will attend the annual Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
AI Narration

Kate Middleton, Britain’s Princess of ​Wales, will undertake her biggest foreign trip since having treatment for cancer when she ‌joins her husband Prince William in India for his annual Earthshot Prize awards this week.

Heir-to-the-throne William, 44, and Kate are flying out for a series of events across Mumbai during a three-day visit that includes Tuesday’s awards ceremony.

For Kate, 44, the trip ​marks her most high-profile overseas visit since she had preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified form ​of cancer in 2024. While she is now in remission, she says the illness still ⁠impacts her life.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

William, who, like his father King Charles, has made campaigning on the environment one of ​his biggest causes, founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 with the aim of finding solutions to climate change. It ​awards five winners £1 million ($1.3 million) each to scale up their projects.

“For the prince, Earthshot is ultimately about replacing pessimism with possibility,” a spokesperson for the couple’s office at Kensington Palace said.

“It is about demonstrating that while the environmental challenges facing our ​planet are serious, the ingenuity, determination and creativity being applied to solving them are every bit as ​powerful.”

Also read | Prince William calls Karan Johar an ‘icon’, plans to watch K3G: ‘He’s being modest’

CRICKET, FASHION AND CINEMA

Story continues below this ad

At the awards ceremony, which organisers say will be its biggest so far, the royals will be ‌joined by ⁠a number of celebrities including Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar, actors Alia Bhatt and Rami Malek, and British pop group Take That, who will give their first-ever performance in India.

“To be performing here for the very first time, after all these years, and alongside the extraordinary people creating a better future for our ​planet – is really special,” ​the group said in ⁠a statement.

Away from Earthshot, the royals will also attend events linked to Indian cricket, fashion and cinema.

Since her illness, Kate has significantly reduced her official workload, saying she ​was taking each day as it comes. While her public appearances have ​gradually increased, she ⁠has not joined William on any previous foreign trips.

Story continues below this ad

Her only significant overseas visit since 2024 came in May when she travelled alone to Italy for two days as part of her work focusing on early childhood development.

“I was ⁠told ​in hospital that my recovery would not be linear. There will ​be good days and bad days, that it will take time,” she said in an interview published this week in the latest edition ​of Country Life magazine, for which William was guest editor.

Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments