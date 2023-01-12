Prince Harry says he was born to offer spare organs to Prince William: ‘I was the shadow, support, Plan B’

Prince Harry has been making the world sit up with revelations from his memoir, Spare. After giving detailed accounts of a physical altercation with his brother Prince William, fighting with Meghan Markle during difficult times, he now says that he was born ‘just to offer organs’ to William, if ever there was such a scenario.

In his memoir, Prince Harry bitterly writes, “Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare.” He added, “I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy,” he wrote about his 40-year-old brother and current heir to the throne, William. He said that he understood his role was to be a ‘diversion’ and ‘distraction’ from his brother, or if necessary, provide a ‘spare organ to him’.

“Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow,” he wrote.

He also added how his father King Charles III, could never be on a plane with his elder son, William, “because there must be no chance of the first and second in line to the throne being wiped out. But no one gave a damn whom I travelled with; the Spare could always be spared,” Harry added.

“This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced thereafter,” he wrote further.

Harry added that the heir and spare clarification was not just how the press referred to him, but was also “the shorthand used by” his royal family, including his mother, the late Princess Diana, and even his grandmother, the since-deceased Queen Elizabeth II. He says that when he was 20, he was told that his father had greeted his birth by telling his mother, ” Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an Heir and a Spare — my work is done.”

“A joke. Presumably,” Harry wrote, taking another relentless pot-shot at the king, claiming that “minutes after delivering this bit of high comedy, Pa was said to have gone off to meet with his girlfriend”. Harry maintains that initially, he was accepting of the label. Every boy and girl, at least once, imagines themselves as a prince or a princess. Therefore, Spare or no Spare, it wasn’t half bad to actually be one,” he noted. However, the feeling began to change after he realised there was a “public sacrifice of the Spare” to ensure the glowing image of the other royals, owing to the spotlight on his lifestyle. Things grew more difficult when William and his wife, Kate Middleton, had two children, and he was fifth in line for the throne. He was “no longer even the Spare of the Spare.”

The Royal Family has not yet commented on Harry’s numerous revelations.