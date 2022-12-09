scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story started on Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first found each other on Instagram before exchanging phone numbers.

meghan markleMeghan Markle and Prince Harry recalled the time they started dating. (Source: AP)
It’s the digital era and we hear so many stories of couples meeting on Instagram. But did you know that one of the most talked about royal couples, Harry and Meghan, also met on Instagram? Well, we didn’t. In the new documentary series that was released on Netflix recently, Meghan Markle revealed that she met Prince Harry on the social media site.

In the docuseries, Harry and Markle revealed how their love story started in the summer of 2016. “I was scrolling through my feed, and one of my friends and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat,” Harry said.

Then he revealed that after seeing a photo of Markle in Snapchat’s dog filter, he recalled saying, “Who is THAT?” Then, Markle revealed how her friend told her that Prince Harry was showing interest in her. “I said, ‘Who’s that?’” she recalled. “I asked if I could see his feed. That, to me, was the best barometer. So I went through, and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and the time he was spending in Africa,” added Markle.

It was then that they exchanged phone numbers and decided to stay in touch. Soon after, Meghan Markle planned a trip to Europe with her friends but she had no plans of getting into a relationship. Markle’s friend Lucy Fraser, who also appeared in the docuseries, said, “(Meghan) had planned a single girl summer, and she had a lot of plans of going around Europe.”

But fate had other plans, and the rest is history. The couple married in May 2018 at London’s St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a lavish ceremony attended by royals and celebrities alike.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California since early 2020, the same year they stepped back from their duties as senior royal family members. They made their exit official in February 2020. The couple has two kids – Archie and Lillibet.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 07:12:16 pm
