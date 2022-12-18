scorecardresearch
Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick to release on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Top Gun: Maverick is set over 30 years after the events of Tony Scott-directed Top Gun and sees Maverick training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission.

Tom CruiseTop Gun: Maverick released on May 27.

Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, will start streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video from December 26. The Paramount Pictures film, which is the sequel to Cruise’s 1986 classic hit Top Gun, will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on the platform.

Prime Video shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page Friday. “All set to take-off on a new adventure and a nostalgia ride like never before. #TopGunMaverickOnPrime, Dec 26,” the streamer said in the tweet.

The action spectacle is set over 30 years after the events of Tony Scott-directed Top Gun and sees Maverick training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission. The follow-up features Cruise reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell along with Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is touted as the highest-grossing film of 2022, grossing reported earnings of USD 1.488 billion worldwide. It also received numerous accolades, including nominations for the Golden Globe Award for best motion picture – drama and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for best picture.

The film was previously available to purchase or rent online on Amazon’s Prime Video.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 03:39:13 pm
