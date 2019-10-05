Hollywood Rewind | Pride and Prejudice: Disdain at first sight

Pride and Prejudice movie cast: Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfayden, Donald Sutherland, Tom Hollander, Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, Judi Dench, Rupert Friend

Pride and Prejudice movie director: Joe Wright

Pride and Prejudice movie rating: 5 stars

Pride and Prejudice – can pride be attributed to Mr William Darcy and prejudice to Elizabeth Bennett? Or does it work the other way round? For years, these have been the two-oft discussed questions whenever someone mentions the British author Jane Austen. As far as I and some like-minded people are concerned, we have come to the conclusion that both Darcy and Lizzy Bennett were vain and biased. And the 2005 Joe Wright directorial builds upon this statement wonderfully.

The rain scene. Do you remember that one sequence in the book where Lizzy confronts Darcy about the malicious George Wickham? And about why he was upset over the alliance of Mr Bingley and Jane? The scene that has been shown in the television series as well as the original text?

For the uninitiated — the plot is simple. A rich, somewhat arrogant and reserved (but not unkind) man sets foot in a town waiting for him. Women throw themselves at him like he is Disney’s Prince Charming incarnate, but not our bold and beautiful heroine with a mind of her own. Hate turns to love and they fall for each other. But not without tackling some obstacles first.

So, back to that confrontation scene which is the highlight of the period drama as far as I am concerned. It is a heart-stoppingly stunning sequence designed to tease fools like me. Let’s keep in mind that before this scene, a lot of looks had already been exchanged and Mr Darcy had already professed his feelings to Elizabeth. The rain only heightened the tension as the characters denied their feelings for each other citing petty, mean reasons to reject the other as a potential partner. And it is in this scene that we see how both Lizzy and Darcy are equally stubborn in their beliefs, both letting their prejudices and pride get the better of them.

Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfayden as Elizabeth and Mr Darcy were a perfect match for each other. The decades-old story of unexpected love was handled with care by filmmaker Joe Wright. But we all have to ultimately bow down to Jane Austen’s prowess as a writer for penning down a timeless story of human relationships.

Pride and Prejudice is currently available for streaming on YouTube.