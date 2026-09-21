Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, dies at 27
Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber died at a rehab facility, according to online records of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday at age 27, a family representative said.
Gerber died at a rehab facility, according to online records of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
The death was confirmed by Allie Jenkins, a representative for Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who were married in 1998.
“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” Jenkins said in an email Sunday night.
Presley Gerber was a model and the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment