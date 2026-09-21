Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, dies at 27

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday at age 27, a family representative said.

Gerber died at a rehab facility, according to online records of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The death was confirmed by Allie Jenkins, a representative for Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who were married in 1998.

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“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” Jenkins said in an email Sunday night.

Businessman Rande Gerber, from left, models Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Presley Walker Gerber in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File) Businessman Rande Gerber, from left, models Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Presley Walker Gerber in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Presley Gerber was a model and the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.