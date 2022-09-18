scorecardresearch
Pregnant Blake Lively pens scathing post for paps outside her house: ‘You freak me and my kids out…’

Blake Lively penned a scathing post, calling out the paps who were stationed outside her house hoping to catch a glimpse of her baby bump.

Ryan ReynoldsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively are expecting their fourth child (Photo: Instagram/ Blake Lively)

Hollywood star Blake Lively revealed her baby bump in new photos, along with a scathing post calling out the paparazzi stationed outside her house. Blake, who is pregnant with her fourth child, lashed out at the paps for intruding in on their privacy, saying that her children were rather ‘freaked out’ too.  Blake, who is married to Ryan Reynolds, welcomed her eldest daughter James in 2014. In 2016, the couple welcomed their second daughter Inez, and their third daughter Betty was born in 2019.

Blake wrote, “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference.” The photos also featured Ryan Reynolds.

Gigi Hadid responded to the post saying, “You the best, B!” Blake’s sister Robyn Lively commented, “Makes me angry you have to share such private photos to try and regain your privacy… I love you…”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married in 2012. Blake, who gained recognition for her performance as Serena Van De Woodsen in the teen show Gossip Girl, has starred in several films as well, including The Age Of Adaline, and more recently, the 2020 film, The Rhythm Section.

